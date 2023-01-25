To many people the Bible is a book of rules. They have a negative view of the Bible and its’ message.
To the Jewish people, the Old Testament is what they believe. It is the story of life from the beginning of time until Jesus came.
The Old testament tells of the men of history. There are stories of good men doing great things, and other men doing some wrong things.
They are all examples to learn from about life.
The Christians believe the New Testament is the fulfilment of the Old Testament. It is the completion of God’s message to the people of the world.
The most famous verse in the Bible explains this. John 3:16 starts out, For God so loved the world that he gave...
This tells of a God, who loves each person, not just the good people. He showed his love when Jesus came into this world and lived a life just like you. He faced problems and challenges each day.
Because he never sinned, or did wrong, he could be your substitute for your sin when he died on the cross.
He also rose again to give you life everlasting.
The last part of John 3:16, says that he will give you everlasting life. But better than that, he will give you eternal life. Eternal life is a special quality of life which is much better than just living day to day.
Eternal life is abundant life, and true joy. Have you received this gift? Will you receive this gift? Do it today.