TOBI Says: What is the best thing God has done? Feb 9, 2022 45 min ago Most people believe in a god of some kind.Many say he is a higher power. Others just worship some thing or activity that they put before anything else.The ones that follow the Bible, and that believe in his son, Jesus, believe God created the world.Creation is when God spoke, and the world began. It was a great and spectacular event.Men have always tried to match, or explain away the amazing origin for the man and the world.Even better than that is God showing his love for man, whenJesus, living a perfect life, was willing to die on the cross for the sins of the world.His love is better when you know that his love is for you. The hard part is for man to admit sin, and receive God's gift.Pride says you must pay for everything. God wants you to receive the gift. You may not understand it, but you must trust in Jesus.The understanding will follow.