TOBI Says: What do you mean when you say football? Sep 7, 2022 14 min ago

In the United States, when you talk about football, you are talking about a popular game with that funny shaped ball.But in the countries to the south, you are talking about a round ball that is not allowed to touch your hand.In some parts of the country they say pop. In another part they say soda. In the south, they say coke. All of thesewords describe a carbonated drink.In the same way, some city names are pronounced differently in another part of the country.Do you like icing? In hockey it is a bad play where you put the puck in the wrong place at the wrong time.Sometimes a word is defined differently by different people.An example of this is the Bible. A word called sin. Some people not familiar with the Bible say sin and sinners are only extremely terrible people.But the Bible definition for sin is very specific. Sin is when you tell a lie, or disobey your parents, or cheat on a test. A more clear way to say that is to do something that makes God sad.The Bible says that all have sinned. The word all means all. God tries to keep it simple.It is a good thing that he loves you anyway. Jesus died for your sin, because he cares for you, and he means it.