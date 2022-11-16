Starting in elementary school, you make important choices. You can choose to listen, and study or not pay attention.
Later the choices become college, or straight to a regular job. At college, you may choose your major.
The next choice will be where to work. It could be nonprofit, big business, or start a business.
You also have to choose where you want to live. It may be north or south, or in this country or another.
Another choice is to marry, and who to marry.
Along the way you will have many people give advice, and encouragement. These will be parents, friends, coaches, teachers, and business associates.
In each case, you will choose who you will listen to, and follow.
You will choose what you think, and what you believe, and what values you have.
The most important choice or belief is the future. Do you believe in God? Then which God do you worship? Then do you believe in a heaven? And if you believe in heaven, there must be an alternative for those that do not go to heaven.
Someone said, it would be hard to decide who was good, or good enough to get to heaven.
The Bible says, God loves you. But it also says, that all have sinned.
The choice is do you believe that statement? If you believe in a God that loves you, then you have to believe that He is big enough to forgive your sin, if you ask him to do it.
Do you choose to believe in Jesus? When you make that choice, he will make the needed changes in your life.