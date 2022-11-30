TOBI Says: What are you thinking? Nov 30, 2022 44 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tobi Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It is easy to watch the youngster sitting on Santa’s lap, and know what he is thinking about.He names several things, and then keeps on going and going.The other children are thinking about school being out for several weeks. Some are in a play at school, or at church.That causes moms to wonder if their child is going to be the one that causes the excitement with a wrong phrase.Many workers are looking forward to some holidays. While the store owners are ready for some additional sales for the holiday season. And also Christmas decorations, to add to the holiday cheer.Some ladies, with birthdays around the holidays, are reminding their husbands that means TWO gifts.Some folks are thinking about the snows on the way, and the ski trips and fun on the mountains.Communities and churches are planning special signings and programs.All of these things are good and fun. But they should all be second to the true meaning of Christmas. The birth of Jesus that brings JOY to all Christians.So enjoy the season of Christmas, and all that goes with it. And most of all celebrate the Christ that made Christmas possible. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.