If you are going on vacation, you make plans. You decide where you want to go, and what you want to do.
In school, young people decide what classes they take based on what they want to do when they get out.
Mom plans meals for the family. She has to do that to get the right items at the grocery store.
A family that wants to buy a car, plans on how to pay for it, and what they want the car for at the time.
A family wanting to buy a house, has to plan for the financing, and the location of the house.
You can think of many other things that you must plan for before they happen.
You can plan for the short time for some things, and long term for others.
But the most important plans you make are for the distant future. The Bible calls that time eternity. This is time after you die.
You need to plan how to get there, and how to be ready to go. Everybody needs to make those plans.
The Christian plans for heaven. And they look forward to being there, just like some people plan for a coming vacation.
The Christian does not need a travel guide. They have the Bible, which gives good directions. The Bible says that Jesus is The Way, The Truth, and The Life.
Make your plans now. Do not wait until it is too late. But make good plans.