When you travel in this country, you can see many things. There are the obvious things like the lakes, mountains, the beaches, deserts, and all the variations in between.
But those are the surface things. Anybody can see those things. You have to go a little closer to see the deeper things.
When you stop, and meet, and visit with the local people, in each place, you can learn much more. They have many stories to tell, and insights to share.
There are many cultures, and languages, and spiritual beliefs. You can get them in a book, but it is much richer when you talk to the people themselves.
What are you looking for today, and in the future?
You can be looking for a job, or field of interest. You can be looking for a favorite place to live. You can be looking for a special group of friends to share life with.
This country offers many of each of those things. Any can be exciting, and rewarding. Any of them will keep you happy and busy.
Is that all you want to find? There should be more. And there is more.
There are many religions in this country and around the world. It would be difficult for one person to travel and study all of them. But there is one important thing to find.
There are many that claim to have a god. And most of them are looking for ways to please their god. The sad part is that they do not have a god that cares for them personally.
The God found in the Bible is different. The Bible teaches that God loves you, not just the world in general. The Bible says that Jesus loves you as a person, as an individual. The best part is that He knows your name!
He does not love you because you do things to please him. Your work and faithfulness are good, but those are only after you know him personally.
When Jesus died on the cross, he paid the price for you and anybody that chooses to believe in him to go to heaven. The best part of that is that he is a living God. He is not dead.
Are you looking for true peace and happiness? Jesus is the only that can do that for you today. You see, he is already looking for you.