You do not ask a runner if he is going to do a run. You ask which run are you going to do?
There are three main areas to consider. First they want to know what the course is like. Then who is the RD, the race director. And then about the swag. The course can be hilly, a trail, or downhill. And race day conditions affect the preparations. It may be cold, windy, hot or rainy.
The good RD, will make an average run a great run. The RD has to do the planning. He has to coordinate all the many pieces that go into a run. He has to have a plan B. Race day rain can change a dry spot into a puddle, or even a lake. A tree down from a storm must be cleared. All the workers need to be prepared, and in attendance.
A common saying among runners is the volunteers make or brake a race. Volunteers direct the parking, point out the registration area, and the restrooms. Volunteers do the registration, pass out the shirts, and the goodie bags. They monitor the course, by telling the runners where and when to turn.
Many races have been troubled when the volunteer did not turn the runners onto the right course. This can be where a phone became more important than the job for a volunteer. Swag is the good stuff you get for showing up for the run. It may be simple coupons, or nice additions.
What does all this mean to you? Volunteers are important everywhere. It could be your church, your club, or your little league game. It could also be your store, or business.
The pastor is the RD. But there are many volunteers. Those helping park, greeting, working in the nursery, the Sunday school teachers, running the sound system, preparing a snack, or any other needed job. All of those jobs can make or break the outcome of the service. I heard about a family that visited a church on a
Sunday morning. At lunch, the child said he never wanted to ever go back to that church again. I do not believe that it was the message given by the pastor. Sounds like the volunteer did something.
To be a good volunteer you must hear the instructions, prepare, and plan. Your job is very important. Maybe more than you know.
The challenge for you is to be a good volunteer, and thank the others that do volunteer.