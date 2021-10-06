There were football games galore this weekend. There were college games, and also many NFL games.
All those teams prepared for their opponents by studying game films to learn what each team would do.
But once in a while, a team tried a trick play, to surprise their opponent.
There are many times in life, when things like that happen. Something happens, and a fire starts. The firemen know how to handle those unexpected things. They are trained to be ready for changes.
Policemen also face sudden changes. They are also trained for those occasions.
Military also face surprise happenings. They are also trained for the unexpected.
And what about your personal life? People face many unforseen things also. Are you ready for them?
The Christian faces many things in life. God uses training by experience, and happenings in life to prepare the Christian for the future. The individual may be surprised, but God knew what was going to happen.
He is always ready, and he will be with you in those times.
Each time it happens, teaches you to trust him more. So you are ready for the something different to happen?