It is a beautiful day. The world is starting to begin anew.
Driving along the highway, you could see the grass getting greener, the flowers beginning to bloom and the earth begin to come alive.
The recent rains have fed the plants and trees. The aggravating pollen has started to do its work. The gloom of the dark winter is ending, and the coming beauty of spring is everywhere to enjoy.
The start of the young animal families is beginning, as the young are being born. New life is a joy to be a part of always.
Easter Sunday, for Christians, reminds them of the beginning of new life. The Bible says old things are passed away and all things are made new. You can begin a new life. The Bible says you are a new creation.
God has a special plan for your life. Be ready for the Joy God has for you. Open your spiritual eyes, and see what great things He has for you beginning today!