This was a famous television show years ago. There is a new version on now.
The idea of the show was for celebrities to decide which contestant was telling the truth. They were able to ask questions to help decide.
Everybody has to try to do that many times nowadays. It can be a hard job.
The weatherman is an easy target. Most people make fun of them, no matter what they say. But there are many other examples.
Politicians only seem to tell the truth when it fits their needs. The news media seems to be having trouble the same way. You have to decide who you trust.
Even sports reporters have favorites, and seem to pick the facts they want to tell.
Another favorite target is the used car salesman. People seem to have trouble believing them. I am sure that you can think of many more examples.
The question for you today is “who do you believe?”
The Christian believes the Bible. They put their faith in God, and trust the Bible for guidance. Sometimes it takes more study to reach the facts and the truth.
If you do not believe the Bible, what do you put your faith in today? Will that be the same source tomorrow?