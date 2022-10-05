Trying to stand on a football is a difficult challenge. Dabo Swinney is the football coach for Clemson University.
He challenges the football players, on the first day of practice, to stand on a football.
His point is that a football is not a good foundation. You can have a football in your life, but you cannot build your life on it.
Have you watched a new house being built in your neighborhood? They dig a footing, and usually pour concrete in it to give the house a firm foundation.
After that the walls go up, and the roof is built. Many people think that the house is about done, but it will be months before the house is completed. There will be plumbers, and electricians, and other workers in and out continuing to do the work to finish the house.
Then there are movers, and then the family starts to move into the home. With time the family grows, and some changes are made to the house.
The neighbors watch as the family develops their life and values. Over time, they gain the respect of everybody.
God created the world in six days. He did not need time. He made some things look different ages. Today you can paint a table, and make it look antique.
You could call that God’s foundation. All of Christianity is built on those beliefs and values.
You see this is action in the lives of Christians, in churches, and in other ministries. The community watches to see if the foundation will last. Time will show the depth, and display the real impact on lives.
What foundation is your life built on today? Be sure to build it on Jesus.