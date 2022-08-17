When someone says, ‘say the word’, it usually means I am ready to start.
How good is your word? Do you follow through with what you said you would do?
The other person is expecting you to join them. They believe in you.
In the past, it was a handshake for your word. It was binding.
Now it is a written word to make sure you follow through. The other person wants it written down as proof that you will do it.
Remember as a little one, when mom asked you to say the word? It was often thank you, that you had to say.
Your words are important. Words have meanings. They can encourage someone, or they can hurt someone.
What happens when someone misquotes you? It usually means trouble for somebody. Were those your words?
The Bible is a good example today. People try to quote the Bible from their memory, or what they thought it said.
Many times they try to make it say what they want to believe.
In the Bible, Jesus is called the Word of God. Today it is the written word. The Bible is the source that can be checked easily. Be sure that when someone tells you what the Bible says, that it is what the Word says, and not their opinion of what the Bible actually says.
Then when you speak to someone, say the Word as God said it. The power is in the Word.