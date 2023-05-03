Everybody fears the signs that say, road under construction. People believe all kinds of things about what is going to happen.
These signs seem to appear more often when you are in a hurry. Well most people seem to be in a hurry all the time.
Now people use a GPS or other device to tell them when to change directions to avoid the area, and to get to their destination sooner. But that is still a longer way to go than the original course. Later that four lane road makes life faster than the old two lane road. And most people forget about the delays in building the new road.
Road construction means repairing a problem, or it can mean an upgrade and better highway. Life is like this. People talk about growing pains. This is another way of saying life under construction.
Nobody likes these times. But as with the roads, the end result is much more enjoyable. The construction was a plan. The plan provides the best way to make the needed improvements. But there had to be some cleaning out to make room for the new changes.
Do you have a plan for your life? There will be changes along the way. This is another way of saying under construction. God has a plan for your life. And Yes, it does involve some destruction and construction. And just like the roads, the work is to make improvements. Some things will have to be cleaned out to make room for the improvements.
How is the construction going in your life today? Remember God has the best plan.