TOBI Says: Praise him Jul 13, 2022 20 min ago

Who do you praise? The athlete is rewarded with praise when he wins the game with a home run.The singer is praised when they perform a special song with their gifted talent.Parents love to cheer on and praise their child when they play a good game. Sometimes they give too much praise. Does the child believe their parent's praise?Other times the parent does not praise the child that did well. You can tell when some children do some bad things to get that praise and attention.Can someone get too much praise? Or maybe too much praise can cause the receiver to lose sight of their true value. The result can be inflated ego, or self importance.So praise is important. But it must be in balance, and received properly.What about God? The Christian is expected to praise God. The book of Psalms, in the Bible, has many scriptures that tell the child of God to praise and sing praises to God.Many Christians do not remember to praise God for the many things that He has done for them.Take time to praise someone today. It is a simple thing to do, and it can have a big impact on someone's life.This is also important for a Christian to praise God everyday, to remind themselves of the many things that God has done for him.