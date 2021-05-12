Have you seen that sign? Do you know what it means? Signs sometimes read different than what they say.
You know that this sign is for drivers driving people that are blind. Makes you look a second time to see what it says.
It is like sometimes, in public, when you say something, and others take it the wrong way. Your friends know what you mean, but others do not know you. So you have to be more careful.
The more you get to know someone, the less careful you have to be. Then you can appreciate friends.
Around true friends, you can be silly, or tease, and grumble, and it is no trouble. Do you have friends like that?
The Bible says that Jesus is a friend that is closer than a brother. The better you get to know Jesus, the more comfortable it is to talk to him. You can know that he understands what you are thinking, and how you really feel, and what you really mean.
These are things that you have to learn after you become a child of God. He wants to be your friend. But
most of all, He wants to be your Savior. He is your only way to heaven. Get to know about him today.