The NCAA college football championship has been decided on the field. The fans are thrilled with the victory.
Many people are celebrating the victory. It is an exciting time. There are many happy people.
There are other sporting events that produce the excitement like this. There is the Super Bowl for football. And there is the World Series for baseball. March Madness is exciting for college basketball.
All of these events are decided by the final scores. Everybody knows the winner. How about life? How do you measure success in life? It is more difficult.
Some people think that the one with the most money is the victor. But if you ask them, how much is enough, they say a few dollars more. Some think that if you do enough good deeds, you will be remembered well. But how many is enough? Some consider being a good person is the answer. While some of those decide that by comparing themselves to others.
Sports decide questions by checking the rule book. Each sport has some rules to follow. What is the rule book for life? Many people use the Bible as their rule book. What does it say to be a winner?
The Bible tells about a God that loves all the people in the world. It says that Jesus came to make you a winner.
Jesus never sinned, so he could be your substitute for sin. He died on the cross to make a way for you.
Asking Jesus to forgive your sin, and thanking him for doing that for you makes you a winner. The winning prize is not a ring, or trophy, but a trip to heaven someday. Are you going to be crowned a winner?