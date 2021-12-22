TOBI Says: Merry Christmas and happy holidays! Dec 22, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tobi Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Everybody can say Happy Holidays. There are many reasons for people to be happy at this time of year.Christmas and New Years are vacation days for most people. And there are additional days for many people. There are Christmas (holiday) parties, and parades, other fun activities.Some people get Christmas bonuses, and overtime pay. The shopping and sharing of gifts is always fun.The football fans are enjoying the many bowl games, and the basketball fans are enjoying the many holiday tournaments.Merry Christmas is for the Christians celebrating the birthday of Jesus.Christians celebrate Joy and Peace with the coming of Jesus. It is a birthday party for the Son of God.Christians can enjoy the other activities at Christmas time, but as they say Jesus is the reason for the season.We want everybody to enjoy Christmas morning, and the family time, and the opening of gifts. Then be sure to thank God for the greatest gift of all time, his Son Jesus. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Events Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.