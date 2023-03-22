This weekend the whole country was excited about the NCAA basketball tournament.
Every team was excited and ready to win. There were wall to wall games for four days. The remote was the most important item around.
There were many highs and lows. The emotions went on a roller coaster. There were great plays, and some bad plays. There were many good memories, for the sixty four teams.
This week will have much less interest. There are only sixteen teams left. Many fans/fanatics will have given up on their team. The intensity will be higher. The pressure is building on all the teams.
Some of the teams are expected to win. Only winning will satisfy their fans. Other teams are just happy to be there. They are creating great memories. Some players are looking for that moment to shine. Others are just enjoying the time.
Life is very much like this. There are times in your life that have peaks and great memories. Other times there are the lows, and difficult times.
The players and coaches will look back, and learn from these events.
Life is the same. You go through some difficult times. You can learn from them or let them ruin you. Someone said you will be better or bitter.
A wise man said the difference is the letter I. When there is too much emphasis on the I you will lose.
The Christian should put the emphasis on Jesus, and not self. Enjoy your March Madness.