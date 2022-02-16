Many people watched the Super bowl. Many more just wanted to know the final score.
The winners are remembered. The other team is called the loser.
In sports and life, the final score is what counts. Working hard is good, and being sincere is a great thing, but winning is the goal. Some athletes are good enough to play high school sports.
A few of those go on to play in college. Fewer yet go on to play professionally. From those some make all pro status. Only the best make it to the Hall of Fame.
The same can be said about other things in life. Record sales, movies made, wealth achieved, or business level achieved are all ways the world measures success. Most of those ways are based on other people deciding how great you are.
How about heaven? Who is good enough to get into heaven?
Most people would like to go to heaven. Many people compare themselves to others. But who do you compare yourself to, to check that? Are there people to vote on that? Who sets the rules? In sports, the rules can change each year.
The Bible is God’s book to find the answers. Actually the Bible says that no one is good enough. In the book of Romans, it says all have sinned. Nobody is good enough.
When a player is hurt, a substitute goes into the game. He is usually a back up player. He is not as good as the starter.
The Bible does the opposite. The substitute is Jesus, who is the perfect player. When you ask Jesus to do it for you, he will forgive your sin, and take you over the goal, and to heaven.