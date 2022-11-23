TOBI Says: Let's celebrate! Nov 23, 2022 39 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tobi Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This week is the Thanksgiving celebration. There are many things to celebrate.The main celebration for our country is the Thanksgiving for the origins of the country. People celebrate the groups and happenings at the early times as the United States began to organize and form.The pilgrims and others came to this country for religious and other forms of freedom. It was an adventurous and exciting beginning.Many changes have come along the way. The forming of a government is a difficult and tedious process.There are other thanksgivings taking place also. There are many ways and things to be thankful for today.Family gatherings are a time of great joy for families to get together and share the happenings of the time.There are always changes going on to individuals that bring joy to the others. There are graduations, marriages, children being born, and job changes to share.There are thanksgivings for accomplishments. Some are athletic goals, some are lifetime goals, some are spiritual goals for the growing of the individual.There are thanksgivings for the safety in times of storms that have passed through. There are thanksgivings for the support of friends that were appreciated after the storms.Some folks just enjoy the time off to relax and be still.What are some of the things that you are thankful for this week? Share those things with those around you. You will enjoy sharing the good things. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.