TOBI Says: Let the new year begin! Jan 4, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tobi Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save How are you? Are you ready for the new year, and what do you expect?Some professional football fans are excited as their teams are about to make the playoffs. While others are disappointed as their teams are eliminated.Some college fans are thrilled as their teams won their bowl games. But some are sad because their teams lost. Others are up or down because their rival team won or lost.Some young people are sad as school is about to begin. Others look forward to seeing their friends again.Some workers are not ready to go back to work. Others are excited that they can begin a new job. Hunters and fishermen are up and down as the season opens and closes.Some families are facing sad times as loved ones are facing or have faced their last days. Some young people are excited as they leave for college. While their parents are sad as they leave,Everybody faces ups and downs in life. Emotions can change quickly.Emotions and feelings will cause troubles in your life. How do you fix this? Facts and truth will level out the roller coaster of your days.A Christian should allow God to control their life. You should be able to trust him in each situation. He knows what is best for you. He wants what is best for you.A Christian can enjoy the peaks and valleys that happen in life. But he knows the truth that God wins and that he does not have to worry about the future. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.