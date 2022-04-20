This is a beautiful time of the year. It is a time of new beginnings.
The crisp mornings show the young birds chirping, the flowers starting to show in the ground, and many young squirrels and other critters scampering about.
It is a time to get out and see the world. The mountain snows are starting to melt. The lakes and streams are swelling, and the fresh waters are feeding all the green down the hillside.
The television pictures of the tropics are inviting to see the wonders of nature. The blues and greens in the water, and all the beautiful fish in the seas, and other inhabitants.
The hikers are looking forward to the trails. Travelers are ready to tour the country. Fishermen and hunters are ready to head into the woods.
The schools are seeing the spring sports flourish. The tennis, golf, track, baseball, and other sports are the beginning of the summer activities for many to enjoy.
The Christians have just celebrated the victory Sunday of Jesus coming alive from the grave. They call it the new beginning! For the Christian, it is new life. The old has passed away, and the new has begun.
So enjoy the spring of the year, as the Christian enjoys the beginning of new life in Christ.
Have a good one. Even better, have a bunch of good ones.