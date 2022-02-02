TOBI Says: Is anybody listening to you? Feb 2, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tobi Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Do you wonder about that sometime. Does anybody else feel like that too?Teachers sometimes wonder if their students are listening to what they are trying to say.Politicians many times just seem to ramble, and people tune them out.Preachers may feel like they are preaching, and nobody seems to listen or understand what they are trying to say.Coaches try to teach the players certain things. Then the players act like they never heard what the coach said.Sometimes Christians witness or tell the message of Jesus to someone, and they act like they never heard any of that important message.But as long as the Word of God is shared, the words will be remembered.There is a great example of that in the Bible.Remember Stephen. He shared the history from the Old Testament about Jesus coming. He was being stoned to death, but he kept sharing the word of God.Was anybody listening? In the Book of Acts you can find the answer.A man named Saul, who was later called Paul, had a calling. He met Jesus on the road to Damascus.His only previous time to hear the word was when he was holding the coats for the men that were putting Stephen to death.He did not want to listen to Stephen, but he heard the message. He did not believe it at the time.But later those words were still in his mind to then believe.So even if the person you are talking to does not seem to hear you, they will remember what you said.Are you listening? Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Events Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.