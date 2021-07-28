Have you heard that before? This is a familiar warning in many areas.
Parents have been known to use that phrase many times to their children.
The sports announcer, after a home run, said he knew to watch out for that batter. Or maybe he said it after they punted to that star punt returner.
Even the job has times like that, when something went wrong on the line.
Maybe in the kitchen, someone added too much of that special ingredient. The result was disastrous.
There is a case in the Bible. Noah warned the people about a coming judgment, if they did not clean up their act. He told the people that their ways were sinful. He told them that their behavior was against all natural ways, and that they were not listening to God and His directions.
They knew he was right, but were not willing to change there ways.
Noah offered them a way of escape, but they refused. His sons were born after he started building the ark. They did choose to listen.
Then three young ladies chose to marry into that family, because they believed. But the world still laughed at Noah.
Well they did until it began to rain. But it was too late for them. They had made their choice.
Are you willing to listen to warnings? The Bible warns of more coming disaster. You make the choice. Nobody will make it for you.