You have seen a speaker giving a speech, and a sign language interpreter next to them communicating the message to the deaf.
There are many other forms of sign language to communicate with someone.
The football coach signals the next play to the quarterback. And the baseball coach signals the batter, while the other coach signals the pitcher the next pitch.
The traffic policeman signals the cars around an accident. The starter uses flags to tell the drivers when the race is ready to start.
Before a plane takes off, the flight attendant gives the safety instructions, which include a visual demonstration.
Most cruise ships have a safety drill the first night on the ship to communicate the procedures with visuals.
In school, the teachers explain the rules for a test or other activities. Later in life, the boss uses on the job training to prepare the worker for the new job, with demonstrations, and practice time.
Counselors tell us that communication is the biggest problem in marriages.
Parents number one goal is to communicate their ethics, values, and beliefs to their child. Hearing and listening are always the issue. Teenagers are always hearing, and questioning those values.
Many books are written on the subject. The most complete book on the subject is the Bible. They tell us that there are three ways of learning. They are repetition, repetition, and repetition.
An example of this, in the Bible, is the books of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John. They each tell about Jesus, but with some repetition, they try to communicate God’s message to the reader from a different perspective.
So, if you tell someone about Jesus, you need to repeat the points several times, and be very clear of the message that Jesus is the only way to heaven, according to the Bible.
Did the message get through? Ask the listener to repeat back to you what you said. Then you will know if you did a good job of communicating.