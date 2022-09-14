An interesting encounter happened at the fair. A family traveling through, had to spend an extra day here.

They heard about the fair and visited. They chose to take the helicopter ride. They were impressed with this town. The ride was the start, but it also included the people that they met.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In