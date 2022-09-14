An interesting encounter happened at the fair. A family traveling through, had to spend an extra day here.
They heard about the fair and visited. They chose to take the helicopter ride. They were impressed with this town. The ride was the start, but it also included the people that they met.
What makes a town different? What makes it special. They did ask why someone would want to live here.
You have heard the stories of someone traveling, and had a flat tire or other car trouble. They were impressed with the friend, or mechanic, or tire store that showed them kindness with the extra effort to help. It may have been after hours.
Instead of having bad memories of the event, it became a positive occasion.
There are other times that fit the special category. There are things like just saying good morning to someone in a store. Did you see that person with a cartload of items, tell the person with one or two items to go ahead?
In traffic some people choose to let a car coming down the ramp in front of them. Others work to cut them off.
In school, when someone drops their books or tray, do they get help or laughed at by spectators?
All of these illustrations show who cares, and what the person is willing to do.
Remember the story, in the Bible, of the man that was beaten and robbed. Three men had the chance to do the right thing. It was easy for the listener to know who was the one that cared.
These lessons are good examples to follow. The Christian should be the positive example in each case.
Remember God cares for you. And he can share his love through your actions.
How special is your town? How special can you make your town?