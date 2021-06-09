Do you ever say things just to say something? People say hello, how are you? But are they serious? You could say they are just going through the motions.
They were not very serious.
Other times, it is like an emergency, and you need an answer.
Watching some of the ball games this weekend was exciting. There was basketball, college softball, college baseball, and Major League Baseball. There was a perfect game in one. The fans were very serious in that one.
Some people just watch the games, and others seem to live with every pitch. Watching the fans, it was easy to know who was serious.
People are like that at work. Some just go through the motions doing their job. Others put everything into it.
Some people love every minute of life. Others just seem to be trying to get by each day.
When you listen to Christians pray, you can tell a difference. Some say the proper words, but seem to have little compassion for what they are saying. Maybe they do not expect any real answers, or the answer that they want.
Others talk to God in a personal way like they are real friends with God. Those Christians are very serious about what they say, and what they expect from God.
Are you a Christian? How serious are you about what you believe and live? The choice is up to you. But the people around you, usually have a good idea about what you believe. Do you need to get more serious?