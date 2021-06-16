Most five year old boys would jump off the roof into dad’s arms, if he asked them to do it.
The fifteen year old would not do it. Must have lost faith in people.
Faith is seen as trust. Faith can grow if you help it, or it will shrink if you allow it to.
Your emotions or feelings can affect your faith. A good coach or teacher can encourage you ,and motivate you to do better. They can grow your faith in yourself.
Faith is a noun. Trust is the action based on that faith. It can be in people or things. A person trusts the car to start in the morning. The faith grows each day that it starts. If it fails to start, he takes it to a mechanic to get it fixed.
You trust a person, and that faith grows as you get to know them better, and exercise that faith. It is like being on a ball team, and throwing the ball to someone.
Each time they catch it, your faith grows in their ability to catch it.
The Bible says in the book of Hebrews that Faith is the substance. The more you see God work in your life, the greater your faith in Jesus. You have to exercise faith for it to grow.
It is up to you to allow God to grow your faith. How much faith do you want?