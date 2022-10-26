The fall is a beautiful time of the year. The farmers are reaping the harvest from their work in the fields.
Back in the spring they planted their seed. But that was just the beginning. First they had to plant the right seed. Then they had to fertilize, water, and other things to grow the crops.
During the summer the crops endured drought, excessive rain, storms, and pests to grow into full stage. Some failed, some struggled but made it, others grew strong from overcoming the adversities. After all those things, the farmer could enjoy the fruits of his labor.
This is all similar to the Christian experience. One person plants the seed. It must be the right seed. Then others add water, some too much, and sometimes there is no water (word). Then each one faces storms along the way, and other attacks.
The results are similar. Some fail, some struggle, and some seem to grow larger. How did all this happen? What things added to the result? How was victory accomplished?
The church played a part, or maybe churches, then the pastor, and maybe another pastor, helped develop the Christian.
Beside that there were parents, family, and Christian friends. Maybe a radio ministry, or authors whose books contributed to the teaching encouraged the growth.
Where are you in this process? How is your harvest?