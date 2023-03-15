Tobi
Everybody has faith. Faith can be in a person, a place, an item, or a book.
Some people are not trustworthy. You could say that they like gossip. They just like to tell stories. Others you can trust. The faith that you have in them comes from time and experience.
Some coaches have longevity, and gained the respect of the players. Some of the ballplayers have a certain brand of glove or type of bat that they like.
Other people have a certain writer or book that they follow.
Just like most men have a brand of truck that they are loyal to buy. Weathermen and politicians are much more difficult to trust. People seem to look down on their predictions.
Christians believe the Bible. They, like others, have tested and experienced the statements in the Bible, and have chosen to believe the Bible.
This faith have guided them to trust each statement in the Bible, even when they are not sure themselves.
You must choose who or what you put your trust and faith in now.
