Remember the time in elementary school when the class planted a seed in a pot.
The soil was prepared, and then fertilizer was added, and each day it was watered. It seemed like forever for the plant to show in the dirt. You never saw it growing, but each day there was more. It grew well, and was cared for, being watered and placed where it got plenty of sun.
A farmer plants his fields. The bottom land always does better. The higher ground loses its nutrients as they wash down the hill. The better conditions give better results.
Life is like that also. In school, some students listen and pay attention. Others miss many classes, and do not listen very much.
It is easier to pay attention, when the subject is one you like. Of course the more you know the easier it is to study. The environment can help or hinder your attention.
The conditions , or people around you can help or hinder your growth as a person. And you can be a help or not to those around you.
Mental growth, and physical growth are affected by the surroundings.
Spiritual growth can be also. You can be in church, around Christian friends, listen to Christian radio, and other conditions to help your spiritual growth, or you can be around the wrong crowd and hinder the growing process. You may not see the growth each day, but you will see the changes.
How is your garden growing? Are you doing the proper care for it to grow? Check it out today.