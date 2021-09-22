There is one God. Some people think that there are many gods. When you make a list, there is one thing at the top of the list.
People worship many things. The question is what will God do for you? Or what can he do for you? Or what do you expect from him?
There are two kinds of faith. First is when you get to know someone better, you can learn to trust them more.
Second is when you have to put complete trust in someone. An example of this is an auto mechanic that has been recommended to you. You do not know him, but you trust him with the repair of your car.
The God of the Bible, created the world. He knows all about it. His wisdom is infinite. His wisdom is total.
Many people know this. But it is still hard to put complete faith in him. It is a choice for each person to make.
Putting you total faith in God and his son Jesus does not mean that you will know everything, or will always have what you want or expect. It means that you trust him in everything.
It is easy to trust him when things are going well. But total faith is trusting him when things are going bad.
The God of the Bible is big enough to handle any problem or question that you have or face. Will you give him that chance in your life?