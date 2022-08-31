This week the country celebrates Labor Day. It is a day to show respect to the workers around the country.
A reprint is a copy of an original. There are many reprints of great masterpieces. The original painting is worth a great deal of money. The copies are cheap.
The work of a master artist is valued. Reprints may look good, but they are a nice copy.
When you visit a craft show, as many people will do this weekend, you can see the personal work of some talented artists.
Some paint, some carve, some put together a mixture of materials, and some others make some unique articles.
You may be able to buy some similar items in a store, but the handmade article just has an appreciation for the craftsman’s work.
On this labor day, remember to honor the craftsman that do many works of labor around our country. These are brick masons, carpenters, electricians, and many other men that do many jobs that can be overlooked.
The lessons are that work is valuable and important. Work adds value to you and the many products you produce.
Some people do not work. They miss out on the pride that you get when you do something.
Doing a job is the original. It is more valuable because it is like the handmade is more valuable than the copy.
God designed people to use their hands and their minds. Look around and appreciate how God has honored their work. What talents and abilities has he given you?