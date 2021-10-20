What does it mean when someone says, help me? Did they yell, or did they just ask for some help?
If they yelled, it must have been an emergency, and you should help immediately.
If they just asked for your help, you have to decide if you can or not.
Maybe you need to help lift something, and it would just be an easy task. Or it could be they need help figuring out a problem. You need to know enough to help.
A fireman, using a ladder to get a cat out of a tree, will do all the work. No other help needed.
Pushing a stalled car off the road just needs a little help. Trying to learn a math lesson takes some teaching help to get understanding. Learning the proper technique for a sport takes some coaching. But you still have to do some work.
Many times your trying actually makes it harder for the helper to fix the problem. He may tell you to get out of the way, so he can do it.
How does it work with God? Do you need to help God? I do not think he needs your help. Usually it would be him asking you to get out of the way, so that he can fix the problem.
You need to learn to trust God, so that you can allow him to fix the problem. You do not want to be like the little kid getting in the way of the one fixing the problem. Remember the little one saying, I can do it myself. And everybody tries not to laugh at him.
When you ask God to help, or show you what to do, remember to stop and give him a chance to fix the problem. Then you can be ready to see something special happen with his help.