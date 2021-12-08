TOBI Says: Have you used a GPS? Dec 8, 2021 25 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tobi Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A GPS is great finding and giving directions. It is an amazing device.The first time someone uses it, can be very slow. You are not sure you will find where you need to be.The more you use it, the more you learn to trust it.Traveling around in a big city can be very discouraging. All the roads look alike. It is easy to get lost.The GPS gives exact directions. If you follow them properly, you will get where you need to go.For the Christian, prayer is like this also. God wants to guide you the right way. But you have to learn to trust Him, to see the way.One young man prayed before a test. It did not help. He should have prayed before he studied. Then God would have helped him study and learn the material.Like the GPS, the praying for a Christian takes time, and a growing trust. The more you do it, the more you learn to trust God.The best GPS is God Provided Solutions. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Events Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.