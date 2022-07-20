TOBI Says: Have you seen a masterpiece? Jul 20, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tobi Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save When you say a masterpiece, people think of a great painting.A great painter will paint many paintings. There will be one, or maybe a few, that will be very special. It would be called a masterpiece.A great pitched game by a star pitcher will be called a masterpiece. A manager making all the right calls would be called a masterful job.There are other times things are called a masterpiece. Each one would be considered very special.Another use of the term would be talking about the centerpiece or focal point of a setting.In each case, the masterpiece represents a special result, or item of great value.This summer a great deal of study was about the most important masterpiece. When God created the world, he formed many special parts.The greatest masterpiece was when he created man. When a person becomes a Christian, he becomes a masterpiece of God.This makes each one special and valuable. As a Christian, you are a masterpiece of God’s handiwork.Each person has different qualities, and abilities. God has a special job for you.Now it is up to you to choose how God will use your special masterpiece. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.