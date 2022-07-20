When you say a masterpiece, people think of a great painting.

A great painter will paint many paintings. There will be one, or maybe a few, that will be very special. It would be called a masterpiece.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription