In school, a teacher assigns the student a book to read. They may be given a choice of several books.
The student is supposed to read the book, and then write a report explaining what the book said.
Some students got what was called cliff notes. They were a short version of the book. They hoped to get by without having to read the entire book.
Some books are about history. They are written to tell what happened. Some of those books just reported the facts. Other books were written to tell why those events happened.
Some were written to convince the reader that one side was correct.
Some books are written to teach a person how to cook, or repair something, or how to improve themselves.
Other books are written about a person telling some of the things that they did, or what they believed.
The number one selling book of all time was the Bible. Could you give a book report on it?
The Bible tells a lot of history, over a long period of time. It tells about the things people did. It does tell some of the good, but it does also tell some of their mistakes.
It also tells some of those other things. It talks about what to cook, how to fix some things, and some things to improve yourself.
But the main message is about God. The book was to teach you about Jesus. The reader should be able to see Jesus in many different parts of the Bible, and in many different ways.
A good example is the parade where a float is seen from two different sides. People can see the same float at the same time, and yet see two different views.
Both sides can be true in what the viewer sees, and still sound entirely different.
An example, in the Bible, like this is the gospels. Four men each tell their version of the events, and they seem to disagree. But they all describe Jesus as God’s son, who died to make a way for people to get to heaven.