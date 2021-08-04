The Baseball Hall of Fame is in Cooperstown, NY. The football Hall of Fame is in Canton, OH. There are other sports Halls of Fames.
The goal of each is to share some of the feats or accomplishments of great athletes. Some are a one time achievement. But most are for lifetime or career accomplishments.
In baseball, it could be a no hitter pitched, or great catch. In football it could be a long kick, or spectacular catch.
But the career numbers of some of the athletes are remarkable. You can read about them, or see film clips or highlights of some of the great numbers.
Some of those great players tried to be coaches or managers. But most had trouble because they expected their players to be able to do the things that they had done.
In most cases, the average player, that had to struggle to do the job, was better able to communicate those goals to their players.
The Hall of Fame was not meant to worship the individual. It was meant to honor their accomplishments in that area. There are other areas in their life, that showed troubles, but this was not the purpose of the Hall.
Other areas of life can be like that also. Good computer people are not always able to explain their ways in simple terms for others to understand.
The Bible has men like that also. There are stories of some great accomplishments by particular men. This was not meant to cause people to worship them. They were to be honored for their achievements.
The examples were for people to learn from them. For example, a friend is great with his knowledge of baseball. You can go to him with any question.
He is a good source to get answers.
Another person may know football like that. You can go to him with those questions.
Similarly you can go to a preacher or other friend that has studied the Bible to find answers to your questions.
So visit a Hall of Fame, or read about the Hall of faith in the Bible. But you must find a source that you can trust.