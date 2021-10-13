A craft show is where some people have spent many hours making some special items. It could be tasty food items, or some handmade crafts.
There people with some special talents have worked hard to produce a variety of things. Some of the things are needed, and some are just a fad or trending popular item. Both of those things tend to sell.
Sometimes the fancy detailed items are admired, but just looked at and passed over.
Some dealers are talented salesmen, and can sell many items that will still end up on a shelf and never seen again. Others never seem to be able to have the right item for the day.
The best results are when a talented person, at the right time, can take advantage of the opportunity and do well.
The other end is when their talent produces a great craft that is in the wrong place, or for the wrong crowd.
Life can be like this. When someone has a great talent, but they do not get the right opportunity. Their talent is lost. They end up having to go another direction to get by.
Others with limited talent have to use hard work, and determination to be able to succeed.
What does all this mean? It means that each person has to learn about their abilities and talents. And then use the talent that they have, and develop those skills to get the maximum amount of success.
Determination and being prepared will make you ready for the right opportunity, when it comes along. But you have to be in motion, for directions to help you. A sitting car needs no steering wheel. So get prepared, and get moving.