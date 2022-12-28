TOBI Says: Happy New Year! Dec 28, 2022 15 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tobi Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save New year is always an exciting time.The new year brings many things. There are special bowl games for college fans. The NFL is ready for the playoffs to start.The winter activities are going full swing. There are ice skating, skiing, and other wintertime adventures.The snowfalls are beautiful. It can look like a clean start. Sometimes it is just a covering for some bad places.Schools and colleges are starting back. For some students, it is a chance for a new beginning.The world does give some people a second chance. If that happens, it is up to the individual to make the best of the opportunity. They must be serious about it.Many times the Bible gives the person a second chance. Some of the stories, in the Bible, take a person thathas made some bad choices, and gives them an opportunity to change.When a person becomes a Christian, God makes new. He does not patch the old. Jesus can forgive any sin.People have a hard time forgiving a person that has failed them. Jesus still loves them, and is glad to forgive their sin.There are many stories in the world, where men have learned from their failures, and been able to accomplish some great things.Has God changed your life? Are you willing to give him a chance to do it?Now you can look forward to the new year. It can be your best year yet. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.