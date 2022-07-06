TOBI Says: Happy birthday! Jul 6, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tobi Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Oh, it is not your birthday. This happy birthday is for our country.The whole country celebrated the holiday. There were many different kinds of activities all around the country.The founding of the United States of America was a new beginning. It was a new form of government that had some different approaches to developing laws, and then processes for changes with time.These were to be balanced by using three diverse groups to work together to limit the government. And this plan was to bring cooperation between the states and the federal government.You can still celebrate your birthday. It is always a fun time, with many options available to you.So take time to celebrate your birthday, and those of your friends.There is another kind of birthday celebration. Many Christians celebrate the spiritual birthday.They remember happily the day that they became a Christian. Some may not remember the exact date, but they do remember the change that occurred in their life.I hope that you can celebrate all three birthdays. Have a great time with all three. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.