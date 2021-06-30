This week is the birthday of the United States of America. There will be huge celebrations all around the country.
How do you measure greatness? One way you can measure greatness is by how they treat others around them.
Great people are respected by those around them for the things that they have seen, and the treatment they have received.
The USA is an example of greatness. Anytime there is trouble in the world, they turn to the USA for help.
The US joined World War I to stop the aggression, and help save Europe. The US joined WWII to stop Hitler, the evil dictator, trying to rule the world.
When there are earthquakes, famines, diseases, or any other catastrophes, the hand always reaches for the US. Usually, the help is on the way before it is requested.
The US sends food, medicines, and money, along with physical help for the area in need. And it is for any country.
How do people see the US? Millions of people, from all parts of the world want to come to America, and enjoy the freedoms you have here.
Enjoy the holiday. Have fun with friends and family. But remember the blessings that you have here. It is not perfect, but it is still special.
God has blessed this country in many ways. God loves you, and cares for you. He wants what is best for you, even if you do not know Him.