What does that mean? It could mean several different things. I guess it depends on who you ask.This phrase is used several times in the Bible. The most famous time is talking about Ruth. The story of Ruth, in the Bible, is a great love story. You should read the whole story.Ruth was a widow that was very poor. In those days, the Jewish law allowed the impoverished person to go to field of a farmer and take the scraps left after the field had been harvested.Boaz, the owner of the field, noticed Ruth as she was gathering grain. He even told his men to leave extra handfuls on purpose. He was going beyond his expected obligation.His love for Ruth grew, and he chose to marry Ruth. In the Bible, this was a picture of what Jesus would do for the believersWhat does this phrase or lesson teach? How do people leave handfuls on purpose today?The easiest way to leave a handful today, is when you leave a tip for a worker. Does this show your care for that person, and the job they are doing for you?Sometimes you may buy something from a roadside market, and you just decide to give them a little extra.Three friends shared a meal. Afterwards they just gave extra for their part of the bill. Maybe one of them needed someone to pay for their part. This is an example of caring.Handfuls of purpose is a way to show you care. Sometimes it is called an I love you present. Have you bought something for someone for no special reason?Last week, a friend knew some folks were struggling outside in the cold and rain. He brought them some hot food.It was an opportunity to show he cared for his friends.Maybe you could give handfuls of purpose today. It does not have to be money. It could be just being there for them.