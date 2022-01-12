TOBI Says: From the beginning Jan 12, 2022 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tobi Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The best place to start any story is from the beginning.The Bible says, In the beginning, God created the world. Can you imagine how spectacular that was?God had a special plan. He created the world, and made man. He put people in charge of his new creation. Then he had fellowship with those people.The Bible says, He loved them, and had great visitation with them in the cool of the evening, in the garden.It is still true today, that he loves you. He cares about everything that happens to you.He still hates the sin that came between God and his creation. But He also made a way to solve that problem. He did not depend on a man to fix it.You, as an individual, must choose to accept His plan. You must admit that you have sinned. Sin is when you make God sad. It is agreeing with God that you have done wrong.When you ask God to forgive your sin, He does! Others may not, but God does totally.You can thank Jesus for dying on the cross for your sin today. He won the victory, when He rose from the grave on the third day.Then you can enjoy that fellowship with the God of the world. You will be glad you did. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Events Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.