The cameras always show the winner after the game. The smile on the face beams. The joy and excitement are very noticeable.
The faces of the losing team are grim, and sad. The sports pages are full of the winners. It could be NASCAR drivers, Super bowl victors, World series champions, and just the local teams winning a game.
Other activities show the same happy faces. It could be a spelling bee champ, an FFA winner, a 4-H placer, or an award of any other kind.
Winning is fun. Victory celebrations are great to be a part of anytime.
How about people? Some people seem to be happy and have that beam on their face whenever you see them. You look forward to and expect to share in their enthusiasm.
Some people just seem to be sad, even when they win. They always have an excuse to be down.
Do each of those types of people have a choice?
Christians should always have that glow. Remember when Moses came down from that mountain top experience with God?
The people made him wear a veil to cover his face. The glow was so bright, after he had been in the presence of God.
Every Christian can talk to God, and visit with him any and all the time. This should give every Christian that glow on their face.
What about you? Could others see that you have been with Jesus? The choice is up to you.