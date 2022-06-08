TOBI Says: Do you want world peace? Jun 8, 2022 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tobi Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Anyone that has ever watched a beauty contest has heard the young lady say that she wants world peace.It is expected. Most people would like to see the world at peace. But that will not happen any time soon.The history of the world shows wars continuously throughout the years.There always seems to be a man that wants to control people and countries. They want pieces of othercountries rather than true peace.Recently, when one country attacked another, the world called the leader a war criminal. He did not agree.Sadly there are many evil people in this world. The news is full of stories of awful things happening in all parts of this country.The Bible teaches much about these events and times. Besides wars and rumors of wars, there are going to continue to be many other terrible things happening.The Bible shows the only way to true peace is to follow Jesus. Jesus life, as a Christian, is the example for all to follow.Many people talk about being followers of Jesus, and his ways. But they have trouble being like Jesus.True Peace comes from believing in Jesus as the One way to heaven, for forgiveness of sin.The Christians believe Jesus gives true peace. This peace is peace within and not based on the events of life. It is true peace in the middle of the storms of life.Having peace does not make you perfect. It give you the desire to be perfect.Do you want peace? Do you have that true peace? You can have it today. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.