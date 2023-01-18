TOBI Says: Do you want patience? Jan 18, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tobi Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The fellow said, he wanted patience, and he wanted it now.Our society today is called the instant society. They seem to want everything right now. The easiest way to make someone mad, is to make them wait.Watch people in traffic. They want to go fast. They want everyone to let them by. Usually that car that hurried past you, ends up waiting at the light when you get there.That lady upset for waiting a few minutes to order at the fast food place, then has to ask her ten year old if he wants french fries. What mother does not know if her child likes fries with his meal?What makes you lose your patience? Is it really that big a deal?Remember Noah, in the Bible? God told him the flood was coming. But he worked on building the ark for over one hundred years. Do you think his boys ever asked him, when was the flood coming?Patience is a hard lesson to learn. He does not come quickly or easily.The prodigal son did not have patience. He got his way, but he had to learn the lesson the hard way.His brother was patient. He stayed and took care of the farm. He showed that the proper results would come, if you did the work.When you ask God to answer a prayer, you need to be willing to wait for His answer.Sometimes he answers right away. But other times, you need to be patient, and wait for the better answer. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.