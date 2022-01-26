TOBI Says: Do you like to read a good book? Jan 26, 2022 35 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tobi Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A good book can be historical. It could be adventurous.Maybe you like romance, or things about the future.It could be like a newspaper where several people are interviewed by a reporter, each telling the story from where they were at the time.A biographical story may tell the ups and downs of a person’s life. Those kinds of stories show how a person got to where they did in life.The goal of those stories is more than just telling the facts. The goal is for the reader to learn an important lesson for life.The best book that will fit all of those topics is the Bible.A little searching, and you can find each topic somewhere in the Bible. You will be glad to study and learn those lessons.The most important one is to learn the way to heaven, and how to get there. Check it out today. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Events Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.