Before you can know the way, you have to know where you are going.What is the most important place to know about? Heaven should be for everybody.To know the right way, you have to know the truth. Who do you trust?In the Bible, Jesus said, I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. What did he mean?Jesus is not a way, He is the Way. He is the only way to heaven.What Jesus says, is always true. Remember, in court, they ask the person to tell the whole truth.The Bible says, that Jesus gives you eternal life. Eternal life is the quality of life beyond your understanding. This life gives you peace that cannot be explained.Do you know the way? Knowing the way is good, but you must respond, not just know.Knowing should bring action on your part. You take the first step, and Jesus will do the rest.